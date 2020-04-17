Michelle Obama’s Odds Of Being Named Biden’s Running Mate Skyrocket As Hopes Fade For Harris And Klobuchar

Former First Lady Michelle Obama may claim that she has no interest in politics, but her odds of becoming the running mate of former Vice President Joe Biden have skyrocketed this week.

The Washington Examiner reported that when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorsed Biden in a video call on Monday, the conversation quickly turned to who Biden would name as his Vice President. Gambling markets charted by Oddschecker.com said they then saw a major surge in support for Michelle to be named by Biden as his running mate.

“Michelle Obama has been the most backed person in the market, accounting for almost 32% of all bets,” the firm said.

Spokesman Pete Watt then went into further detail.

“Following Biden’s announcement that his VP would be female, plenty of names are being thrown into the ring, and the latest to attract a significant amount of attention is the former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama,” Watt explained. “Although her odds of +2500 [25-1] indicate that she remains an outsider with just an implied chance of 3.85%, you can expect to see that figure shoot up if she continues to receive bets at the same rate.”

Failed 2020 presidential candidates Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) had been considered frontrunners for the position of Biden’s running mate, but betting analysis showed that support for them dramatically declined as Michelle surged. – READ MORE

