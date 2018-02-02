Michelle Obama’s Message To The Resistance: ‘All We Have Is Hope’

Former first lady Michelle Obama has a message for the resistance: “All we have is hope.”

Appearing on the “Ellen” show Thursday, the former first lady gave her first TV interview since exiting the White House last year. When asked if she had any advice for people who find the world a “scary place right now,” Michelle Obama encouraged people to have hope and to love each other rather than have fear.

“People are afraid, but then there are people who feel good about the direction of the country, so I mean, that’s what makes this country complicated because it’s made up of so many different people from different backgrounds,” said Obama. – READ MORE

President Trump talked long on Tuesday night, “the third-longest State of the Union in the past 50 years, according to The New York Times. But he rarely talked about himself — unlike his predecessor.

President Obama’s first State of the Union speech in 2010 featured the president saying some version of “I” or “me” nearly 100 times. That was nearly four times more than Trump managed — 98 personal references to a mere 26.

For all the media have attacked Trump about his ego, it was Obama who earned regular criticism for being self-referential in his speeches. His first 41 speeches showed this tendency was off the charts — mentioning himself nearly 1,200 times – 1,198 to be exact. – READ MORE

President Trump placed the emphasis on “we” over “I” in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

A review of the president’s prepared remarks by The Daily Caller reveals he used the word “we” more than four times as many times as he said the word “I.”

President Trump used the word “I” 29 times in his speech, while using “we” 129 times. Another communal word used often by the president: “our,” which he used 104 times. – READ MORE