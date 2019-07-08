Michelle Obama: Trump Inauguration Crowd ‘Not Reflective’ of America

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said on Saturday evening that President Donald Trump’s inauguration “was not reflective of the country” while speaking to Gayle King at Essence Fest in New Orleans.

Obama spoke about how emotional she was during Trump’s inauguration because she had to move her two children out of the only house they had really known before having to listen to “that speech.”

“Then to sort of sit at that inauguration and to look around at a crowd that was not reflective of the country,” Obama said. “It was just such the opposite… During Barack’s inauguration, we made sure that the crowd looked like all of America. Having the Tuskegee airmen, having civil rights folks, having folks who had marched. You could look out at his crowd and you would see America. All of it.”

Obama said she was just "one of a handful of people of color" at the inauguration and "it was a lot emotionally."