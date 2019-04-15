Michelle Obama Trashes Trump on Book Tour, Tells Americans to Find ‘Solace’ in Remembering Her Husband

Former first lady Michelle Obama claimed on Sunday that Americans can find “solace” from the presidency of Donald Trump by remembering that the U.S. elected her husband, former President Barack Obama, twice.

“It may feel like a dark chapter but any story has its highs and lows, but it continues. Yeah, we’re in a low, but we’ve been lower. We’ve had tougher times with more to fear. We’ve lived through slavery and the Holocaust and segregation and we’ve always come out on the other end, better and stronger.”

“I have to remind people that Barack Obama was elected twice in the United States. That really did happen. That wasn’t make-believe. The country actually did accomplish it and half the people who voted in the last election, if they could have, they would have voted for him for a third term. […] We have to remember that what is happening today is true, but what happened before was also true … that should give us some solace at some level.”

While Obama asserted that America was in a “dark chapter,” she failed to explain how Americans are suffering under President Trump. – READ MORE