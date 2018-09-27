Michelle Obama To Young Dem Voters: Lack Of Knowledge Doesn’t Disqualify You From Voting (VIDEO)

In a bizarre approach to a get-out-the-vote appeal, former First Lady Michelle Obama chose to repeatedly stress the lack of knowledge of the young potential Democrat voters in the audience. The result was the impression that having an “opinion” is more important than having the facts when it comes to pulling the lever for candidates with a “D” next to their name.

At a Democrat rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, Obama told the young audience that they don’t need to be well-read or up on the news to vote. In fact, they could “know nothing about nothing” like she she says she did at age 18, and still vote Democrat. What matters is less about having the information on issues, than having their own “opinion” on issues.

After laying out the problem of lack of participation in elections, Obama said she knows one thing that is not causing it: it’s not that we don’t all care enough. “We all care about what happens in our communities,” she said. “Especially when things go wrong, we care. And it’s not that folks don’t have opinions on the issues. … We all have opinions.” – READ MORE

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Decried “the Nastiness Of Our Politics” At A Campaign-like Voting Rally For Her “non-partisan” Voter Registration Initiative In Nevada On Sunday.

Obama spoke in front of more than 2,000 people packed inside the school gym at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, complaining about the political system while promoting her voter registration group When We All Vote.

“Believe me, I am frustrated, too,” she said. “I am sick of all the chaos and the nastiness of our politics. It’s exhausting and, frankly, it’s depressing. I understand wanting to shut it all out.”

The former first lady criticized political efforts to maintain the integrity of the electoral system as voter suppression, urging the crowd to vote so “other people” would not be making decisions on their behalf.

“When you don’t vote, that’s exactly what you’re doing—you’re letting other people make decisions for you,” Obama said. “We get the leaders we vote for. We get the policies we vote for. And when we don’t vote, that’s when we wind up with government of, by and for other people.”- READ MORE