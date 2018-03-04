Politics TV
Michelle Obama Reportedly Dismisses Presidential Bid, Says She Wants ‘Thousands of Me’s’ Instead
Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she is not interested in seeking the presidency like her husband, according to reports.
WATCH:
Through her work with the Obama Foundation, Mrs. Obama said her interactions with American youth have left her with a positive attitude toward the country’s political future.
“This is why I’m not going to run for president, because I think it’s a better investment to invest in creating thousands of ‘me’s’,” Obama said at an event in New York this week, according to AOL News. – READ MORE
