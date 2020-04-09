Michelle Obama Makes Rare Political Move As She Blasts Wisconsin For Holding Primary Vote

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a rare political statement on Tuesday when she took to Twitter to chastise Wisconsin for holding their primary vote, saying that the United States needs to “do better to ensure voting is safe for all voters.”

“Today, Wisconsin voters had to choose between making their voice heard and keeping themselves and their family safe,” Michelle tweeted. “No American should ever have to make that choice. We must do better to ensure voting is safe for all voters. The latest Wisconsin voting information is below.”

Michelle posted this alongside a link giving more information on how voters in Wisconsin can ensure that their absentee mail-in ballots will be counted. – READ MORE

