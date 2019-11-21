Michelle Obama Is Nominated for a Grammy Award

Self-described “forever first lady” Michelle Obama has been nominated for a Grammy award for the audiobook version of her popular memoir, “Becoming.”

This nomination comes in the Spoken Word category, in which she’ll compete against a wide array of other “artists,” including actor-director John Waters, poet Sekou Andrews, and members of the Beastie Boys.

She narrated the memoir, which has sold well over 10 million copies as of this past spring.

The Grammy awards have a history of celebrating political figures in this category.

Former President Jimmy Carter has won the award three times, including last year for his New York Times best-seller, “Faith: A Journey for All.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton have also each taken home a Grammy award, while Michelle Obama’s husband, Barack Obama, won twice, once as a senator and once as president. – READ MORE

