Michelle Obama Is Nominated for a Grammy Award

Self-described “forever first lady” Michelle Obama has been nominated for a Grammy award for the audiobook version of her popular memoir, “Becoming.”

This nomination comes in the Spoken Word category, in which she’ll compete against a wide array of other “artists,” including actor-director John Waters, poet Sekou Andrews, and members of the Beastie Boys.

Former First Lady @MichelleObama can now add a new accolade to her resume: Grammy nominee. https://t.co/JbamWICLUf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 20, 2019

She narrated the memoir, which has sold well over 10 million copies as of this past spring.

The Grammy awards have a history of celebrating political figures in this category.

Former President Jimmy Carter has won the award three times, including last year for his New York Times best-seller, “Faith: A Journey for All.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton have also each taken home a Grammy award, while Michelle Obama's husband, Barack Obama, won twice, once as a senator and once as president.