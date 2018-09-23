Michelle Obama Is Charging Insane Amounts for Tickets to Her Book Events

Former First Lady Is Revving Up For A 10-city Extravaganza, But How About That Hefty Price Tag? Even Fans Aren’t Happy

Michelle Obama will be traveling to 10 different cities this November and December to promote her soon-to-be released memoir, “Becoming,” in which she reflects on her years in the White House with her husband, Barack Obama.

Tickets to her events started at $29.50 for nosebleed tickets (not including fees) — but quickly grew more and more expensive the closer one sits, as the New York Post noted.

For front-row seats and the VIP experience — which includes meeting the former first lady and receiving a signed book — one would have to pay $3,000.

Without the VIP experience, front row seats for a single event costs $500.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Is Visiting Chicago To Sell A Book About Herself As Chicago’s Body Count Mounts.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Obama will be at the United Center on November 13 to push her memoir, Becoming. The event kicks off a tour to highlight the book around the country.

Concerning Chicago, Breitbart News reported that at least 25 were shot and wounded and another six shot and killed during Labor Day Weekend in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that ten were wounded and two were killed on that Sunday alone.