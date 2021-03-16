Michelle Obama Gloats About Defeating Donald Trump – Says It Allows Us To ‘Breathe For A Moment’

In a new interview on Wednesday, former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared to gloat about Donald Trump losing the presidential election, saying that his defeat allows her and her fellow activists to “breathe for a moment.”

“We breathe for a moment, but there’s still work to be done,” Michelle told People Magazine when asked about the 2020 presidential election results. Michelle gave this interview to promote her new Netflix cooking show “Waffles and Mochi.”

Later on, Michelle talked about how much she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, despise winter. In fact, they hope to never experience the season again.

“I’ve been telling my daughters I’m moving toward retirement right now, picking projects and chasing summer,” she said. “Barack and I never want to experience winter again.

Michelle also discussed her excitement over her future retirement, especially after the construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago and the Obama Foundation.- READ MORE

