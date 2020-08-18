Michelle Obama Doesn’t Mention Kamala Harris Once In DNC Speech

Former first last Michelle Obama delivered a 20-minute speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, but didn’t once mention Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

The omission seemed odd, with Obama the first black woman to be first lady and the California Democrat the first black woman to be picked as a vice presidential candidate.

But there was a simple reason for the exclusion: Obama taped the speech before Joe Biden selected Harris as his running mate.

Many noticed the omission.

“If you’re wondering why there was no reference in speech to , her speech was taped before Harris was selected to be Biden’s running mate, multiple aides to the Obamas tell CNN,” CNN host Jake Tapper wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --