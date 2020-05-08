Michelle Obama describes having children as a ‘concession’ that cost her her ‘dreams’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama seemed to express some regrets about having children, a revelation made in her new documentary “Becoming,” which was released on Netflix on Wednesday morning.

In an interview for the movie, Michelle explained that when she married Barack Obama, their relationship was all about her being “equal” to him, according to Breitbart News.

“My relationship with Barack was all about our equal partnership,” Michelle recalled. “If I was going to have a unique voice with this very opinionated man, I had to get myself up and set myself off to a place where I was going to be his equal.”

She added that it was the birth of their two daughters Malia and Sasha that “changed” the equal nature of their relationship. “The thing that really changed it was the birth of our children. I wasn’t really ready for that. That really made it harder,” the former first lady said. “Something had to give and it was my aspirations and dreams.”

“I made that concession not because he said ‘you have to quit your job,’ but it felt like ‘I can’t do all of this so I have to tone down my aspirations, I have to dial it back,’” she continued. – READ MORE

