Michelle Obama Demonizes 70 Million Americans Who Voted For Trump: Support ‘Hate, Chaos, Division’

Former first lady Michelle Obama demonized tens of millions of Americans on Saturday after news organizations declared Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election — despite the fact that ballots are still being counted and the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states — claiming without evidence that those who voted for President Donald Trump voted to support “lies, hate, chaos, and division.”

“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend Joe Biden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you.”

“And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one,” she continued. “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --