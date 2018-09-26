Michelle Obama Decries ‘Nastiness of Our Politics’ at Campaign-Like Voting Rally

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Decried “the Nastiness Of Our Politics” At A Campaign-like Voting Rally For Her “non-partisan” Voter Registration Initiative In Nevada On Sunday.

Obama spoke in front of more than 2,000 people packed inside the school gym at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, complaining about the political system while promoting her voter registration group When We All Vote.

“Believe me, I am frustrated, too,” she said. “I am sick of all the chaos and the nastiness of our politics. It’s exhausting and, frankly, it’s depressing. I understand wanting to shut it all out.”

The former first lady criticized political efforts to maintain the integrity of the electoral system as voter suppression, urging the crowd to vote so “other people” would not be making decisions on their behalf.

“When you don’t vote, that’s exactly what you’re doing—you’re letting other people make decisions for you,” Obama said. “We get the leaders we vote for. We get the policies we vote for. And when we don’t vote, that’s when we wind up with government of, by and for other people.”- READ MORE