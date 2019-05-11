Michelle Malkin Censored on Facebook for Opposing Censorship

Conservative author, media entrepreneur and CPAC 2019 starMichelle Malkin has been censored by Facebook for posting supportive messages about recently-banned conservative figures Laura Loomer and Gavin McInnes.

As Breitbart News has reported, Facebook recently declared that posting support for certain banned individuals and organizations — including links to Infowars — would result in post takedowns and bans. This is a formula not just for banning the targeted individuals, but their friends and supporters as well. Used to its full extent, it could result in the purge of large swathes of the anti-establishment grassroots from Facebook by the 2020 election.

Malkin’s posted the following on Facebook:

These are two of my friends, Laura Loomer and Gavin McInnes. They are banned from Facebook and Instagram for exercising their free speech — while violent jihad groups are allowed on these platforms to spread their murderous poison. I spoke out passionately about de-platforming at CPAC and have done what I can to use my voice to speak for the voiceless. Laura and Gavin are suing the radical forces (SPLC and CAIR) behind the insidious agenda to criminalize political dissent. I have donated to their causes and hope you will too (DefendGavin.com and LauraLoomer.us). I do not know how much longer it will be before I am next. Anyone and everyone who refuses to capitulate to the open-borders, sharia-enforcing social justice agenda is “DANGEROUS.”

Malkin reported on Twitter that her post had been taken down as a violation of Facebook's "community standards."