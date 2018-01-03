Michele Bachmann says she’s considering running for Al Franken’s Senate seat

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., is considering running for the recently vacated U.S. Senate seat held by Al Franken.

“I’ve had people contact me and urge me to run for that Senate seat,” Bachmann said recently on televangelist Jim Bakker’s television show. “And the only reason I would run is for the ability to take these principles into the United States Senate and to be able to advocate for these principles.”

Bachmann, a religious conservative who served four terms in Congress, said she and her husband are considering the option to run for Franken’s Senate seat, but said there’s “a price you pay” when running for a political office of that stature.

“The question is, is it—should it be me? Should it be now? But there’s also a price you pay. And the price is bigger than ever because the swamp is so toxic,” Bachmann said, noting she and her husband “aren’t money people.” – READ MORE

