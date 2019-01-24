Michael Rapaport Triggered By Covington Students: ‘Catholic School Cucks,’ ‘C*cksuckers’ (VIDEO)

Actor Michael Rapaport Went On A Vulgar Tirade Against The Covington Catholic High School Students, Calling Them “maga Hat-wearing Sh*t Stains.”

“You see the video of these Catholic school teenage fuckboys? Handjobs. Harassing, getting in the face of these Native American people,” Michael Rapaport said in a video.

He continued to attack the minor students, saying, “You little shitstain, you got no fuckin’ life. Go play some video games. Go try to bird dog some chicks, you fuckin’ little creeps. Shorty shitstain. Handjob. Catholic school cuck. Fuckboy…Where’s these people’s parents? You little fuckin’ scumbag.”

“You fuckin’ loser. You little Kentucky Catholic school cocksuckers,” the Hitch actor also said. – READ MORE