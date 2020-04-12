Michael Rapaport: Never Forget a Hooker and a Con Man Run America

Actor Michael Rapaport shared a meme with his followers on social media stating that the United States is being run by a “con man” in President Donald Trump and his “hooker” wife First Lady Melania Trump.

“NEVER FORGET,” Rapaport caption the tweet, which included a photo of the couple that read: “Just a reminder, a con man and a hooker are running America.”

But Michael Rapaport has a long history of using his Twitter account to rant and rave against the Trump family and Republican lawmakers. Last month, the Atypical actor similarly described Mrs. Trump as a “dumb animal” after she urged people to follow government instructions regarding hand washing and self-isolation. He later removed his remarks from Twitter. – READ MORE

