Michael Moore’s Plan To Stop Kavanaugh: ‘Non-Stop Aggressive Action Everywhere’

Leftist propagandist Michael Moore unleashed “8 ACTIONS” to stop the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Firing off on Instagram on Tuesday, Moore called on people to take “non-stop aggressive action everywhere,” which includes calling Democratic senators incessantly, enlisting John McCain to pull off a deus ex machina, heckling moderates, and punishing all Democratic collaborators. Moore wrote:

This decree follows Moore saying he will join millions to form a wall around D.C. to stop a pre-November vote on the Supreme Court.- READ MORE

Thursday morning, The New York Times took a swipe at conservatives touting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s “diverse” record when appointing judicial clerks, but ended up revealing that the Left’s favorite Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, has a sorry track record when it comes to employing anyone other than straight, white males.

The NYT’s story focused on a number of former Kavanaugh clerks the GOP has recruited to help ease the nominee’s way through the Senate; most will submit documents attesting to Kavanaugh’s character, and his appreciation for a diverse workforce. The NYT sniffed derisively at the tactic, implying the Republican approach was overly cynical, and particularly ironic, considering the GOP’s record with minorities and women.

Surprising that article doesn't also mention that of Kavanaugh's 48 clerks, 6 have been Asian American, 5 African American, and 2 Hispanic. Over her 13 years on D.C. Circuit, Ruth Bader Ginsburg had ZERO African American clerks. https://t.co/8cluZGTvES — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) July 11, 2018

Upon closer examination, Kavanaugh’s former clerks represent a wide swath of American experiences. But, as several Twitter users pointed out, the Times failed to mention that the “notorious RBG” hasn’t been quite as progressive in her selections. – READ MORE

