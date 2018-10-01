It was an attempt to “smear [Moore] in the press with her false allegations,” Warner said, scting The Post’s exclusive coverage of the lawsuit.  – READ MORE

Michael Moore's Anti-Trump Documentary Pulls a Disappearing Act at the Box Office
The leftist filmmaker has a huge flop on his hands with 'Fahrenheit 11/9,' a movie that tries to compare Donald Trump to Hitler

