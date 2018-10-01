Michael Moore’s Anti-Trump Documentary Pulls a Disappearing Act at the Box Office

Though it had major support from movie critics and the mainstream media, the public is continuing to reject Michael Moore’s new anti-Trump documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9,” a movie that reportedly compares President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

In its second weekend in theaters, the film averaged a paltry $652 per theater — and it has fallen out of the top ten at the box office.

Its estimated earnings for its second weekend in cinemas is only $1.1 million, which brings its grand total to only $5.2 million.

“Fahrenheit 11/9,” for instance, is in a whopping 1719 theaters, which is an insanely high number for a documentary.

To break down the dumpster fire that this movie is even more, Friday night estimates had the film averaging $177 per theater.

That averages out to likely less than 20 tickets sold per theater — based on varying ticket prices across the country. This movie is basically nonexistent to the majority of America’s moviegoing public. – READ MORE

Documentarian Michael Moore says his ex-wife’s lawsuit against him is a malicious end-run around a sealing order in their ongoing Michigan arbitration case filed to “smear” Moore in the press, according to new court documents.

Kathleen Glynn, who is also a filmmaker and has worked on many projects with Moore, divorced him in 2014 after a 23-year marriage.

Earlier this month Glynn filed a lawsuit against Moore in Manhattan Supreme Court claiming that he was stiffing her on profits from their joint movie projects.

Moore’s lawyer, Kenneth Warner, wrote in court papers filed Friday that Glynn sued in order to publicize information that would have remained sealed and confidential if their case had stayed in the Michigan court.