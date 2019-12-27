Michael Moore: ‘White People Have Not Changed…You Should Be Afraid Of Them’

America made a huge stride in 2008 when voters picked Barack Obama, the first black man to serve in the nation’s highest office.

But that means nothing to film director and TDS sufferer Michael Moore.

“I refuse to participate in post-racial America,” Moore told Rolling Stone’s “Useful Idiots” podcast on Monday. “I refuse to say, ‘Because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything’s OK, white people have changed.’ White people have not changed,” he said.

“Two-thirds of all white guys voted for Trump,” he said. “That means anytime you see three white guys walking at you, down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump. You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.”

“We’re traitors to our race, that’s how they see us,” Moore added. – READ MORE