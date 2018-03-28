Entertainment Politics
Michael Moore: ‘Voting Age Should be Lowered to 16’
Documentary filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore had a revelation about the legal age to vote in America after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with a legally purchased AR-15 rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
If there's one thing we've learned since Parkland, it's that the voting age should be lowered to 16. Other countries do it, we should too.
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 26, 2018
