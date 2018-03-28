True Pundit

Michael Moore: ‘Voting Age Should be Lowered to 16’

Posted on
Documentary filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore had a revelation about the legal age to vote in America after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with a legally purchased AR-15 rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Michael Moore took to Twitter on Monday and shared the “one thing” he says we’ve “learned” since last month’s horrific mass shooting.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned since Parkland, it’s that the voting age should be lowered to 16. Other countries do it, we should too.” READ MORE

Documentary filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore took to Twitter and shared "one thing" he says we've "learned" since last month's horrific mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
