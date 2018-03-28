Michael Moore: ‘Voting Age Should be Lowered to 16’

Documentary filmmaker and left-wing activist Michael Moore had a revelation about the legal age to vote in America after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people with a legally purchased AR-15 rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

If there's one thing we've learned since Parkland, it's that the voting age should be lowered to 16. Other countries do it, we should too. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 26, 2018

Michael Moore took to Twitter on Monday and shared the “one thing” he says we’ve “learned” since last month’s horrific mass shooting.

"If there's one thing we've learned since Parkland, it's that the voting age should be lowered to 16. Other countries do it, we should too."

