Michael Moore Urges Pelosi to Shut Down Government to Block GOP from Filling Ginsburg’s Seat

Documentary filmmaker and hard-left activist Michael Moore has suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shut down the U.S. government to prevent President Trump from filling the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Moore spent most of his September 20 podcast urging leftists and Democrat voters to rise up and speak out to prevent President Trump from fulfilling his promise to pick a Supreme Court justice to fill Ginsburg’s seat on the nation’s highest court. As he wrapped up his hour-long podcast, Moore turned to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and urged her to refuse to pass the government’s budget to prevent the U.S. Senate from “having the funds” to continue operating.

“You have to do something that the Republicans have been doing for decades,” Moore said, addressing the Speaker. “For the first time… you have to block the continuing resolution that funds the government and just let it shut down,” Moore said of the bill to fund the government that will soon be hitting the House floor for a vote.

“Shut the whole damn thing down. Shut the government down, so they do not have the funds to try to ram through this person they want to get on the Supreme Court before Trump’s gone,” Moore said. – READ MORE

