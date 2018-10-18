    True Pundit

    Entertainment Politics

    Michael Moore Thinks Tom Hanks and Michelle Obama Can Beat Trump in 2020

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Intense and constant celebrity support did Hillary Clinton no good in the 2016 presidential election, yet filmmaker Michael Moore thinks celebrity is exactly what the Democratic Party should lean in on in the next election.

    “Democrats need to run a beloved American, someone people want to vote for,” the filmmaker recently told Piers Morgan on “Good Morning Britain.”

    “I’ve said for years that Oprah [Winfrey] should run. I’ve asked Tom Hanks twice to run.”

    He continued, “Who doesn’t like Tom Hanks? Nobody, right? Tom Hanks would win. I said, ‘You’re the only one that can save us.’ Maybe Michelle Obama. Everyone loves Michelle Obama.”- READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: