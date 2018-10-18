FBI Agent Sentenced to Four Years in the Big House for Leaking Intel to MSM15 mins ago
THE 'M' WORD: Brooke Baldwin Paints Herself A Responsible Journalist For Refusing To Call Democrat Mobs 'Mobs' (VIDEO)8 hours ago
Michael Moore Thinks Tom Hanks and Michelle Obama Can Beat Trump in 2020
Posted on by True Pundit Staff
Intense and constant celebrity support did Hillary Clinton no good in the 2016 presidential election, yet filmmaker Michael Moore thinks celebrity is exactly what the Democratic Party should lean in on in the next election.
“Democrats need to run a beloved American, someone people want to vote for,” the filmmaker recently told Piers Morgan on “Good Morning Britain.”
“I’ve said for years that Oprah [Winfrey] should run. I’ve asked Tom Hanks twice to run.”
He continued, “Who doesn’t like Tom Hanks? Nobody, right? Tom Hanks would win. I said, ‘You’re the only one that can save us.’ Maybe Michelle Obama. Everyone loves Michelle Obama.”- READ MORE