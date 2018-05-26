True Pundit

Michael Moore Thinks Dems Will Lose In November Over Changes To Dodd-Frank

Michael Moore said that he thinks Democrats are headed for another big loss this November over supporting things like changes to Dodd-Frank.

“Both Senators from Michigan voted to kill most of the Dodd-Frank regulations on the banks. Shame on them. Do Democrats plan to lose [again] in November?” the 64-year-old filmmaker captioned his post on Instagram Friday.

Both Senators from Michigan voted to kill most of the Dodd-Frank regulations on the banks. Shame on them. Do Democrats plan to lose (again) in November? Do they have any clue why over 100 million voters plan to stay home? It’s shit like this.

“Do they have any clue why over 100 million voters plan to stay home? It’s shit like this,” he added, along with a photo showing the “16 Democrats Who Voted To Rollback Regulations On The Banks.”READ MORE

