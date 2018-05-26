Politics
Michael Moore Thinks Dems Will Lose In November Over Changes To Dodd-Frank
Michael Moore said that he thinks Democrats are headed for another big loss this November over supporting things like changes to Dodd-Frank.
“Both Senators from Michigan voted to kill most of the Dodd-Frank regulations on the banks. Shame on them. Do Democrats plan to lose [again] in November?” the 64-year-old filmmaker captioned his post on Instagram Friday.
“Do they have any clue why over 100 million voters plan to stay home? It’s shit like this,” he added, along with a photo showing the “16 Democrats Who Voted To Rollback Regulations On The Banks.”– READ MORE
