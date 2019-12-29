Michael Moore says Trump could win in 2020, Midwest support hasn’t dropped ‘one inch’

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore argued that President Trump could be on his way to another electoral victory, claiming his support hasn’t dropped “one inch” in the Midwestern battlegrounds that are key to the 2020 presidential contest.

At the same time, Moore used that warning to make his case for a candidate like Bernie Sanders — whom he’s endorsed — urging Democrats not to nominate another “Republican-lite” candidate like former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I think if the election were held today — Hillary won by 3 million popular votes. I believe whoever the Democrat is next year is going to win by 4 to 5 million popular votes,” Moore told Democracy Now in an interview posted on Thursday.

“There’s no question in my mind that people who stayed home, who sat on the bench, they’re going to pour out, in California, and New York and — you know, but also in Texas and whatever, I mean, places that Trump will probably win, but, yeah, there’s going to be a much higher percentage of people voting against him.”

“The problem is, if the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch. In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before — because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose.” – READ MORE