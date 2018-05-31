Entertainment Politics TV
Michael Moore says Trump and Roseanne will ‘rue the day they knew’ him (VIDEO)
Donald Trump hasn’t really given anyone the impression that he’s terribly scared of Michael Moore, but Moore seems to think he should be. This afternoon, Moore hinted that he’s coming after Trump and Roseanne Barr with something big:
I know Roseanne. And I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they knew me… pic.twitter.com/vW81Gq7s1i
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 30, 2018
We want popcorn, all right. But only because we’re gonna need something to eat while we watch Michael Moore find yet another way to beclown himself. – READ MORE
twitchy.com