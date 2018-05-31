Michael Moore says Trump and Roseanne will ‘rue the day they knew’ him (VIDEO)

Donald Trump hasn’t really given anyone the impression that he’s terribly scared of Michael Moore, but Moore seems to think he should be. This afternoon, Moore hinted that he’s coming after Trump and Roseanne Barr with something big:

I know Roseanne. And I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they knew me… pic.twitter.com/vW81Gq7s1i — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 30, 2018

We want popcorn, all right. But only because we’re gonna need something to eat while we watch Michael Moore find yet another way to beclown himself. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1