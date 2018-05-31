True Pundit

Michael Moore says Trump and Roseanne will ‘rue the day they knew’ him (VIDEO)

Donald Trump hasn’t really given anyone the impression that he’s terribly scared of Michael Moore, but Moore seems to think he should be. This afternoon, Moore hinted that he’s coming after Trump and Roseanne Barr with something big:

We want popcorn, all right. But only because we’re gonna need something to eat while we watch Michael Moore find yet another way to beclown himself. – READ MORE

Is that a THREAT? Michael Moore says Trump and Roseanne will 'rue the day they knew' him [video]
"He’s gonna eat them, isn’t he?"

twitchy.com twitchy.com
