Michael Moore Says He’s Now The Mainstream Democratic Party: ‘I Am The Center’

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore said during the fifth Democratic debate Wednesday night that he is now the “center” and the “mainstream” of the Democratic Party.

Moore made the comments on MSNBC as part of a panel discussion reacting to the debate after the topic of working-class Americans came up.

“So, when we say working class, it’s always, we’re always evoking this image of lunch bucket Joe. The actual working class of 2019 is a 30-year-old black woman,” Moore said. “That’s really the working class. When you say working class, I want everybody to always think, now, that’s a 30-year-old black woman, because that is what the working class is.”

Moore then suggested that if Democrats want to beat President Donald Trump, they need to “move to the center.”

“Just in the same way I think that we have to — when you guys were talking about how we have to be more moderate or move to the center, that’s how we’re going to win next year, see, to me, I think moving to the center — I am the center. I am the mainstream now of the Democratic party,” Moore said. – READ MORE