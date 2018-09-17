Michael Moore Says He Believes Trump Will Win a Second Term

You read this right: Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore told CNN he believes President Donald Trump is likely to win a second term in 2020.

The filmmaker declared, “Too many people in the summer of 2016 were so sure Hillary [Clinton] was going to win, saying no one is going to vote for this idiot.”

He then added, “He could win again. I operate as if he is a two-term Trump. I have to. If you think any other way, you are guaranteeing that whoever is going to run against him will lose.”

Contrary to what many on the Left believe — that Donald Trump isn’t that smart — Moore said he thinks that the president is actually “an evil genius.”

He told CNN bluntly, “I think the man is an evil genius and was able to outsmart the smartest person ever to run for president. He figured out how to win by losing the election. How did that happen? Historians are going to deal with this for years to come.”- READ MORE

A leader of the “Never Trump” movement has no plans to let President Trump run for re-election without first facing a primary opponent.

Bill Kristol told CNBC in an interview published Friday that his nonprofit Defending Democracy Together is seeking a Republican to challenge Trump in 2020.

“People aren’t going to say they will run against Trump unless they have the infrastructure, but I’ve been trying to persuade people that it may not be that difficult,” he said.

To prepare, he’s organized a group of activists to poll voters and meet with focus groups in swing states. He’s also setting up a super PAC to raise money for 2020 Republican candidates.

He’s been courting Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Ohio Gov. John Kasich — all of whom have frequently criticized the president. – READ MORE