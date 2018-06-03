Michael Moore: Roseanne’s Bigotry ‘Succeeded in Electing Our Current President’

Left-wing Filmmaker And Activist Michael Moore Says Roseanne Barr’s Recent Racially Charged Comments Are Part Of The Same “bigotry That’s Been Rising In America” That Elected President Donald Trump.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Moore described his decades-long friendship with Barr, who this week saw the cancellation of her hit ABC family sitcom, Roseanne, after she compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a mix between the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

“Roseanne seems to be suffering from some sort of madness,” Moore wrote. “It’s more than just saying she’s a racist. She operates in the same sewer of lies, conspiracy theories and bigotry that’s been rising in America for years and that has now succeeded in electing our current president. Totally nuts.”

The Oscar-winner went on to infer that Barr’s recent sentiments, which included expressing her support for Donald Trump, may be the result of a brain injury she suffered during a car accident when she was young.

“Most people don’t know that she has suffered her entire life from a massive head injury she received during a serious car accident when she was a child,” he wrote. “Her brain injuries were immense and she spent months in the hospital struggling to recover.” – READ MORE

