Michael Moore Praises Rioters ‘Burning Down The Evil Police Precinct,’ Pushes Kaepernick Call For ‘Revolt’

Left-wing documentary filmmaker and vocal Trump critic Michael Moore issued a series of social media posts praising the riots that have engulfed Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd — the 46-year-old African-American man who died after a white officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. In the posts, Moore specifically urges protesters to “demolish” the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Police Precinct headquarters, accuses “White Minnesota” of telling the world that it’s “OK” to “murder” black people, and calls for open “revolt.”

In response to escalating riots in his city over Floyd’s death, Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey ordered that police “evacuate the Third Precinct.” By the end of the night, rioters had utterly demolished the building, while the Saint Paul Police Department reported that more than 170 businesses were “damaged or looted” and “dozens of fires” were set.

Amid the chaos Thursday night, Moore cheered on the “good citizens” for “burning down the evil police precinct,” demanded that “all police should go home,” and suggested that race should determine who is allowed in the police department.

“Good citizens burning down the evil police precinct in MN after all police were out safe,” Moore tweeted Thursday night (posts below). “All police should go home. No violence please. Police HQ must be demolished by the city tomorrow as a show of contrition to black America. Rebuild PD with decent kind aka of color.” – READ MORE

