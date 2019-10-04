Michael Moore Calls For Speedy Impeachment, Cautions Against A ‘Mueller 2’

While nothing would make filmmaker Michael Moore happier than a Trump impeachment for Christmas, he fears that the Democrats could be heading for a “Mueller 2,” which would prove disastrous come the 2020 election.

Speaking on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, the “Bowling for Columbine” director said that Trump should be impeached by Halloween if the Democrats hope to avoid another Russia collusion debacle.

“We saw what happened, they admitted it. They provided the details for how it happened,” Moore said. “What more is there that we need to do other than to have this impeachment as soon as possible? They think we can do this by the end of the year. By the end of the year? By Halloween. You know, what is the point of any investigation?”

"If the Democrats go to do Mueller 2, that ain't going to play well and they're going to lose the momentum that they need," he continued. "It's so rare for us, Joe, to be this far ahead of ourselves that to let Trump and his people figure this out and try to catch up. These people are evil geniuses and they are not stupid, and I have ultimate respect for their ability to get away with anything."