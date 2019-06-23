Michael Moore Admits 2020 Is Looking Good for POTUS: He ‘Hasn’t Lost One Inch’ of His Voter Base

Filmmaker Michael Moore is admitting that there is tough competition when it comes to Democrats running against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Following the president’s official kickoff of his re-election campaign on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, Moore is questioning if Democrats are ready to run against Trump, as the president “hasn’t lost one inch” of his voter base.

“I know no one wants to waste that kind of time even looking at him, but not wanting to see the enormity of the fight ahead doesn’t make it go away,” Moore tweeted in response to footage from Trump’s rally.

“He hasn’t lost one inch of his fired-up insane base,” Moore added. “Are u ready?”

Moore is a critic of Trump who said he’d move to Canada if things went downhill following the release of his anti-Trump documentary, joining a list of other celebrities who promised the same thing if Trump were elected. – READ MORE