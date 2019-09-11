Michael Jordan pledges $1M for Hurricane Dorian relief in Bahamas

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan has pledged $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Jordan, who owns property in the Bahamas and frequently visits the islands, said in a statement Tuesday that he’s “devastated” at the destruction brought by the storm, adding “my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/JIcPGE8y2C — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) September 10, 2019

“The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm,” Jordan concluded the statement, which was tweeted out by his spokesperson Estee Portnoy.

Jordan also said that he will be tracking the relief effort closely and “working to identify nonprofit agencies where the funds will have the most impact.” – READ MORE