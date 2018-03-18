Michael Flynn stumps in California for GOP opponent of Rep. Maxine Waters

Michael Flynn, the disgraced former national security adviser, campaigned for a Republican congressional candidate in California on Friday, making it his first public appearance since pleading guilty to lying to the FBI last December.

The Daily Beast reported Flynn was coming “out of hiding” to endorse Republican Omar Navarro in his challenge against U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, the 14-term Democrat in California’s 43rd Congressional District.

Flynn reportedly attended a public event in La Quinta, Calif., about 130 miles east of Los Angeles. Navarro lost to Waters by more than 50 percentage points in 2016 in the strongly Democratic district.

Navarro said he and Flynn had been corresponding since meeting at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, the Washington Examiner reported. – READ MORE

