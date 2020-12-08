Michael Flynn Claims He ‘Put the Fear of God Into’ Obama

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn says he “put the fear of god into” former President Barack Obama, which he also alleges led to him being unfairly targeted for prosecution.

During an interview with Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro — his first interview since he was pardoned by President Donald Trump — Flynn said, “I must have put the fear of god into Barack Obama and probably still do because of this four-year long saga that they put me, my family through, President Donald J. Trump and his family and frankly the entire country.”

Flynn served as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency under Obama until he was fired in 2014.

He went on to claim that Obama urged Trump not to hire Flynn because it would reveal policy “blunders” that occurred during the Obama administration. – READ MORE

