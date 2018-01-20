Michael Douglas accused of masturbating in front of former employee

Michael Douglas’ former employee has accused the actor of sexually harassing her and masturbating in front of her when she worked for the star in the late 1980s.

Susan Braudy, a journalist who worked for Douglas’ production company Stonebridge Productions, told The Hollywood Reporter the “Fatal Attraction” star sexually harassed her on multiple occasions.

Before Braudy’s account was published, Douglas told Deadline more than a week ago that he vehemently denied Braudy’s claims. He did not name Braudy to Deadline, but confirmed a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct was a former employee of his from 32 years ago.

“I’m bewildered why, after 32 years, this is coming out, now,” Douglas told Deadline.

Braudy claims the Academy Award-winning actor, who was at the prime of his career in the 1980s, commented on her appearance and openly spoke about his affairs with actress Kathleen Turner and a European heiress. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Though actress Shailene Woodley has shrugged off feminism in the past, she appears to have adopted more of the ideology’s rhetoric in light of the #MeToo movement.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the “Big Little Lies” star spoke about what she learned at this year’s politically charged Golden Globes, saying it has ushered in a kind of “sacred matriarchy.”

“I’ve been trying to find the right words for a week now… the right words to accurately describe what this years @goldenglobes meant to me,” Woodley began before going on to lay out a laundry list of meaningful things.

Needless to say, whatever anti-feminist leanings the young actress once had, those have now been jettisoned. In Woodley’s eyes, all the problems women face stem from one enemy: the elusive “patriarchy.”

“It meant to witness an industry that for so long has been divided by competition, fear, ego, jealousy, comparison (all products of patriarchal conditioning) radically put aside these destructive paradigms in order to unite & heal,” she wrote. “It meant to witness that fiery truth Oprah shared in person while tears streamed down the cheeks of her audience.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

French film legend Brigitte Bardot attacked the #MeToo movement Wednesday, claiming that actresses who complain of sexual harassment were just looking for publicity.

“The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous,” she told the French magazine Paris Match.

“Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed,” declared the 83-year-old Bardot.

“I was never the victim of sexual harassment. And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside,” said the actress, who became a sex symbol overnight for “And God Created Woman” in 1956.

Her comments come a week after fellow French star Catherine Deneuve sparked a worldwide feminist backlash by defending men’s right to “hit on” women.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had harsh words for the #MeToo movement in an interview with CNN’s David Axelrod on Saturday, urging Americans to use caution when accusing men of sexual impropriety, and not to use the movement as an excuse to further marginalize women.

Speaking to Obama White House advisor Axelrod, Rice petitioned women not to become too thin-skinned over male behavior.

“Let’s not turn women into snowflakes. Let’s not infantilize women,” Rice said. – READ MORE

Liam Neeson described the onslaught of Hollywood’s sexual misconduct allegations as “a bit of a witch hunt,” Fox News reports.

Speaking Friday to Irish television on RTE’s “The Late Late Show,” Neeson noted that “there’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program or something.”

The actor then went further and said the non-stop accusations amount to “a bit of a witch hunt.”

Neeson said the charges are affecting all media people, referencing the case of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) host Garrison Keillor, who was fired for “inappropriate behavior” without the media outlet ever revealing just what the behavior was. – READ MORE