Michael Cohen’s Dirty Clinton-Linked Attorney Lanny Davis Goes After President Trump

On Tuesday, Trump’s Former Personal Attorney Michael Cohen Surrendered Himself To The Fbi After It Was Reported He Reached A Plea Deal With Federal Prosecutors.

Michael Cohen admitted he violated campaign finance laws in relation to the Stormy Daniels payment at direction of a ‘candidate.’

Shortly after Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to 8 counts, Cohen’s DIRTY, Clinton-linked attorney Lanny Davis came out and attacked President Trump.

Michael Cohen took this step today so that his family can move on to the next chapter. This is Michael fulfilling his promise made on July 2nd to put his family and country first and tell the truth about Donald Trump. — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) August 21, 2018

Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump? — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) August 21, 2018

Lanny Davis is very close to Hillary Clinton. He is a former Clinton strategist and advisor best known for serving in the Clinton White House in the 90's.

Michael Cohen is willing to speak with Special Counsel Robert Mueller about a “conspiracy to collude” with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, his lawyer said on Tuesday night.

Cohen — who pleaded guilty earlier on Tuesday to helping President Trump pay hush money to two women — wants to tell Mueller that Trump knew of an infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower and the Russian hacking of Democratic institutions before they took place, Lanny Davis told MSNBC.

“Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows,” Davis told the network.

“Not just about the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election, which the Trump Tower meeting was all about, but also knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on.” – READ MORE