Michael Cohen Vows to ‘Provide the American People With Answers’ at Upcoming Oversight Hearing

Michael Cohen played a portfolio of roles under the watchful hand of Donald Trump, from personal fixer to attack dog, before finally finding his distance between himself and the president.

In his new role as Trump turncoat, Cohen is headed to prison for his past sins, and his latest move is one that promises all the familiar pandemonium of a Washington event in the Trump era: Cohen will testify before Congress.

On Thursday, it was announced that Cohen will testify before the House Oversight Committee on February 7. The hearing will be open and, indubitably, nationally televised.

In a statement, Cohen cited a “commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers.”

