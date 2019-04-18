Michael Cohen vows to fill in Mueller report’s redactions, ‘tell it myself’

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on Thursday promised to fill in the blanks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, hours before a redacted version of his report was due to be made public.

“Soon I will be ready to address the American people again…tell it all…and tell it myself!” Cohen tweeted.

MICHAEL COHEN ASKS HOUSE DEMOCRATS TO HELP KEEP HIM OUT OF PRISON

That tweet came after his attorney Lanny Davis, tweeted that Cohen “knows and can fill in the bulk of the redactions.”

“We will tell it all,” he promised.

Cohen is scheduled to report to jail next month to begin serving a three-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, fraud, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations. – READ MORE