Michael Cohen postpones Capitol Hill testimony, claiming ‘ongoing threats’ from Trump

Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer who was recently sentenced to three years in prison, is postponing his highly-anticipated testimony before Congress next month because of “ongoing threats” from President Trump and his legal team, Cohen’s lawyer claimed Wednesday.

“This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first,” Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis said in a statement.

Davis said Cohen “looks forward to testifying at the appropriate time.” He claimed both the president and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had threatened Cohen. Davis did not detail the alleged threats.

“Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date,” Davis said.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump shot back at Cohen: “He’s only been threatened by the truth.” – READ MORE