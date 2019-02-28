Michael Cohen: Lanny Davis Representing Me for Free (VIDEO)

Michael Cohen, A Former Personal Attorney For President Donald Trump, Testified Before The House Oversight Committee Wednesday That Clinton Confidant Lanny Davis Is Representing Him As Co-counsel Free Of Charge

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA): "Who is paying Lanny Davis?"

Michael Cohen: "At the present moment, no one."

Hice: "So he's doing all this work for nothing?"

Cohen: "Yes, sir. And I hope so." — CBS Evening News

Cohen told lawmakers that progressive billionaire Tom Steyer, an activist seeking Trump’s impeachment, is not paying Mr. Davis, to his knowledge.- READ MORE