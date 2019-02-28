 

Michael Cohen: Lanny Davis Representing Me for Free (VIDEO)

Michael Cohen, A Former Personal Attorney For President Donald Trump, Testified Before The House Oversight Committee Wednesday That Clinton Confidant Lanny Davis Is Representing Him As Co-counsel Free Of Charge

Cohen told lawmakers that progressive billionaire Tom Steyer, an activist seeking Trump’s impeachment, is not paying Mr. Davis, to his knowledge.- READ MORE

 

Staff