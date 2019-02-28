Michael Cohen: ‘I Have Lied, But I Am Not a Liar’

Perhaps The Foremost Issue With Michael D. Cohen’s Congressional Testimony Today Was Spotlighted By Cohen Himself When President Trump’s Disgraced And Disbarred Former Personal Attorney Exclaimed, “i Have Lied, But I Am Not A Liar.”

In his opening remarks before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Cohen, a convicted criminal, stated:

For those who question my motives for being here today, I understand. I have lied, but I am not a liar. I have done bad things, but I am not a bad man. I have fixed things, but I am no longer your “fixer,” Mr. Trump.

Cohen used his opening testimony to admit that he lied to Congress in previous testimony. However, Cohen squarely blamed his admitted lies on Trump, claiming “Mr. Trump had made clear to me, through his personal statements to me that we both knew were false and through his lies to the country, that he wanted me to lie.” – READ MORE