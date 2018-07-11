Michael Cohen has made ‘a declaration of independence’ from President Trump, lawyer says

Michael Cohen’s new attorney says his client has made a “declaration of independence” from Donald Trump and no longer would take a bullet for the president in any investigation.

Attorney Lanny Davis told The Hill’s new morning show Rising with Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton that Cohen’s statements to ABC News’ George Stephanopolous in a July 2 interview were not a plea to get Trump to pay his legal bills but rather an act of separation.

“There’s a reason that he said at the very end of the interview with Mr. Stephanopoulos that he took these contrary positions to Mr. Trump, who he previously said he would take a bullet for, a comment that I believe he would not say today,” Davis said in an interview to air Wednesday morning at http://hill.tv/rising.

“The reason he said is, ‘I will not be a punching bag as part of somebody else’s defense strategy,'” Davis added. “This was a declaration of independence two days before July 4.” – READ MORE

An attorney representing Michael Cohen called out President Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Guiliani on Monday, questioning he and the president’s understanding of the truth.

Lanny Davis, who joined Cohen’s legal team last week, mocked Giuliani and President Trump over their definition of the “truth.”

“Did @ rudygiuliani really say on Sunday shows that @ michaelcohen212should cooperate with prosecutors and tell the truth?” tweeted Davis. “Seriously? Is that Trump and Giuliani definition of ‘truth’? Trump/Giuliani next to the word ‘truth’ = oxymoron. Stay tuned. # thetruthmatters.”

Did @rudygiuliani really say on Sunday shows that @michaelcohen212 should cooperate with prosecutors and tell the truth? Seriously? Is that Trump and Giuliani definition of “truth”? Trump/Giuliani next to the word “truth” = oxymoron. Stay tuned. #thetruthmatters — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) July 9, 2018

Davis, a contributor to The Hill, made the statement just a day after Guiliani said that Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal attorney, should cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.- READ MORE

