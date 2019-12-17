Michael Bloomberg Told Pregnant Employee to ‘Kill It,’ Past Lawsuit Alleges

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D) once told a pregnant employee to “kill it,” a resurfaced 1990s lawsuit alleges.

While Bloomberg has faced allegations of making sexist remarks and fostering an unhealthy work environment in the past, the lawsuits are coming back into the limelight weeks after the launch of his last-minute presidential bid.

One employee alleged that Bloomberg told her to “kill it” after announcing her pregnancy. The claim surfaced as part of a “discrimination lawsuit that was settled out of court” in the 1990s, according to ABC News.

“He told me to ‘kill it’ in a serious monotone voice,” Sekiko Sakai, a sales manager who filed the lawsuit in 1997, alleged. “I asked ‘What? What did you just say?’ He looked at me and repeated in a deliberate manner ‘kill it.’”

“Great, No. 16′,” Bloomberg allegedly added as “an apparent unhappy reference, her complaint said, to a total of 16 pregnant women in his company,” according to the New York Times.

“ thought would be pleased that she was pregnant,” Bonnie Josephs, a New York attorney who represented Sakai, said, according to ABC News. – READ MORE