Michael Bloomberg to take on Trump in 2020: Report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing to run for president in a bid to take on President Trump in 2020, according to a new report.

The 76-year-old billionaire investor has told those close to him that he plans to run in 2020, according to The Times, adding another name to a field that is likely to include top-tier Democrats like Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Bloomberg previously considered a run for the presidency in 2012, but backed out after he feared he would divide the Democratic ticket.

Boomberg has promised to spend upwards of $80 million in support of Democratic candidates for Congress in this year’s midterm elections.

Bloomberg has been an outspoken critic of Trump since the president took office. In January 2017, Bloomberg said that Trump’s policies are putting the U.S. on track in the “wrong direction,” arguing against his protectionist trade policies and other populist planks. – READ MORE