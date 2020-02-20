Michael Bloomberg Is Paying People $2500 A Month To Say Nice Things About Him On Social Media

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is hiring an “army” of low-level digital strategists, according to The Wall Street Journal, to help spread the good word about him on social media ahead of Super Tuesday.

The 500 “deputy digital organizers” will earn an estimated $2,500 per month — more than some campaigns pay senior staff — to “to promote Mr. Bloomberg to everyone in their phones’ contacts by text each week and make social-media posts supporting him daily,” the Journal reports. Organizers are expected to spend between 20 and 30 hours per week actively promoting Bloomberg on all of their social media platforms and making personal contacts where appropriate.

“‘The Fight for Equal Rights Has Been One of the Great Fights of Mike’s Life,’ reads one such suggested prompt regarding Mr. Bloomberg’s early support for same-sex marriage,” but the message can be tailored however the “digital organizer” thinks is best — whatever they believe will sway their family and friends to vote for Bloomberg in California’s primary on March 3rd.

Bloomberg’s operation is arming digital organizers with voter registration information, as well, so that they can help with the get out the vote effort: “Helping organize the effort is Outvote, an app that lets users send pre-written texts, post campaign materials to social media and send data back to campaigns. The app, funded by Higher Ground Labs, a Democratic political technology incubator, generally focuses on pushing volunteers to distribute content. Outvote also allows users to look up whether their friends have voted in past elections by matching their contact lists with public data.” – READ MORE

