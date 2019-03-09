Michael Avenatti’s Law Firm Files for Bankruptcy

Michael Avenatti’s Law Firm Filed For Bankruptcy Protection Thursday After His Ex-partner Alleged The Television Lawyer Attempted To Hide Millions Derived From Legal Fees, According To A Report.

The Los Angeles Times reports Avenatti filed for bankruptcy ahead of a scheduled appearance before a federal judge in California Friday, where he was expected to testify on Eagan Avenatti’s financial situation. Jason Frank, an attorney and former partner in the firm, accused Avenatti of attempting to shield legal fees from creditors amid the company’s bankruptcy proceedings.

“Who cares? Old firm that we have not operated under for a very long time,” Avenatti saidof the bankruptcy filing to the Times. “We want to ensure the proper distribution of assets to creditors — it means nothing to our current law practice. Onward and upward.”

The filing puts Avenatti's planned testimony on hold. An attorney for Frank said in a statement that Avenatti's testimony would have "exposed" the television lawyer's "financial shenanigans."