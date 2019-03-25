Michael Avenatti charged with trying to extort Nike for up to $25M, SDNY says

Michael Avenatti, porn star Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer who briefly considered a bid for president, is set to be charged Monday for allegedly trying to extort Nike for $15-$25 million, officials at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said.

Avenatti, who Fox News confirmed was taken into custody Monday, allegedly tried to extort the massive sports apparel company “by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met,” prosecutors alleged.

The counts against him include conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion and more.

A press conference in New York is scheduled for later Monday to discuss the charges against Avenatti. Meanwhile, a second press conference is set in California, where federal authorities are set to announce additional criminal charges against the lawyer for a separate matter. In that case, Avenatti is alleged to have embezzled money from a client to pay expenses for himself and his business ventures.

Earlier Monday, Avenatti tweeted he would be holding a press conference Tuesday to “disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball.” READ MORE