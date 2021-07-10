Michael Avenatti Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison After Reportedly Crying In Court

A New York judge sentenced disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti to 30 months in prison Thursday for attempting to extort Nike of up to $25 million.

The case is one of several Avenatti is currently involved in. While he was addressing the court prior to the judge’s sentence, Avenatti reportedly cried. Judge Paul Gardephe of the Southern District of New York ripped the lawyer during his sentencing.

“Mr. Avenatti’s conduct was outrageous. He hijacked his client’s claims, and he used those claims to further his own agenda — which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike to enrich himself,” Gardephe said, according to The Washington Examiner. “Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform, or what he perceived the power of his platform to be. He had become someone who operated as if the laws and rules that apply to everyone else didn’t apply to him.”

Last month, the prosecutorial team led by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman argued that Avenatti deserved a “very substantial” prison sentence for his crime.

“The defendant, a prominent attorney and media personality with a large public following, betrayed his client and sought to enrich himself by weaponizing his public profile in an attempt to extort a publicly-traded company out of tens of millions of dollars. This was an egregious abuse of trust, and it warrants real and serious punishment,” the prosecutors wrote in a court filing.- READ MORE

